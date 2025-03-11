Global View Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Global View Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 89,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,049,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Global View Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,682,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,637,000 after purchasing an additional 255,991 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,475,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,775,000 after buying an additional 22,565 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,478,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,201,000 after buying an additional 148,960 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,880,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,817,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,595,000 after buying an additional 15,623 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $92.95 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $107.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.62. The firm has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

