Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $204.12, but opened at $213.68. Sezzle shares last traded at $215.31, with a volume of 23,362 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $377.00 target price (up from $372.00) on shares of Sezzle in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Sezzle from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Get Sezzle alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SEZL

Sezzle Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 9.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $262.51 and its 200-day moving average is $251.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $1.31. Sezzle had a return on equity of 101.18% and a net margin of 25.29%. The firm had revenue of $271.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sezzle Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

Sezzle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Karen Hartje sold 3,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.32, for a total transaction of $1,093,518.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,109,474.72. This trade represents a 8.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sezzle

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Sezzle by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Sezzle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sezzle in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Sezzle by 3,575.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sezzle

(Get Free Report)

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sezzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sezzle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.