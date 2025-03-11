MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.23 and last traded at $20.22, with a volume of 19093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MillerKnoll from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

MillerKnoll Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.95.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $970.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is currently 82.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in MillerKnoll by 939.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 35,054 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in MillerKnoll by 56.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 32,861 shares in the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 953,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,617,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in MillerKnoll by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 377,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 18,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in MillerKnoll by 37.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 32,686 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

