XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.95, but opened at $25.25. XPeng shares last traded at $26.15, with a volume of 6,610,061 shares traded.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XPEV. China Renaissance upgraded shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.70 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group upgraded XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.80 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup raised shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.70 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of XPeng in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPeng has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.04 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TMT General Partner Ltd acquired a new position in XPeng during the fourth quarter worth $205,501,000. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd now owns 37,959,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in XPeng by 1,138.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,598,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227,055 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in XPeng during the third quarter worth about $22,047,000. Finally, OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in XPeng by 947.5% in the 4th quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,759,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

