ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.72, but opened at $29.26. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology shares last traded at $30.41, with a volume of 167,983 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZK. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology by 28.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, production, commercialization, and sale of the electric vehicles and batteries. It offers battery electric passenger vehicles (BEVs) and SUVs. The company also produces and sells electric powertrain and battery packs for electric vehicles, such as motors and electric control systems; and provides automotive related research and development services.

