Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.49 and last traded at $39.94, with a volume of 86845 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Varonis Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

Varonis Systems Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.24). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.35% and a negative net margin of 17.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Varonis Systems announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Varonis Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 445.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

