Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $101.80 and last traded at $100.36, with a volume of 415773 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,472 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 412 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 24,407 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

