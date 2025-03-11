Clare Market Investments LLC Invests $256,000 in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Clare Market Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLR. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 501.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,326,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607,802 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $132,980,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $125,336,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,915,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 788,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,812,000 after buying an additional 370,835 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $471,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.11.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $145.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.03 and a 200-day moving average of $170.12. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.54 and a 52 week high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 301.23%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

