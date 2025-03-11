Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07, Zacks reports. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 92.58% and a negative net margin of 30.36%. Exagen updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Exagen Trading Up 9.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ XGN traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.12. 19,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,301. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $55.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.40. Exagen has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $6.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on XGN shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Exagen from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Exagen in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

