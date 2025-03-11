Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Unloaded Rep. Jefferson Shreve

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Hubbell stock on February 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 2/24/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 2/24/2025.

Hubbell Stock Performance

HUBB stock traded down $2.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $334.86. 136,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,573. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $333.85 and a 1 year high of $481.35. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $423.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.08. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.77%.

Hubbell declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.06, for a total transaction of $452,865.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,462.62. The trade was a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Hubbell by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Hubbell by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Hubbell by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUBB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $493.00 to $473.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hubbell from $475.00 to $422.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Hubbell from $455.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $464.88.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

