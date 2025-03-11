Rep. Jefferson Shreve Sells Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP) Shares

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Millrose Properties stock on February 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 2/24/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 2/24/2025.

Millrose Properties Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MRP traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.38. 190,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,494,021. Millrose Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $27.07.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Millrose Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

In other Millrose Properties news, Director Carlos A. Migoya acquired 3,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $77,632.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at $226,879.70. This trade represents a 52.02 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Garett Rosenblum bought 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.84 per share, for a total transaction of $134,756.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at $134,756. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Millrose Properties Company Profile

Millrose Properties, Inc is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.

