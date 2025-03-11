Roth Mkm Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Roth Mkm in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00.

FBIO has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com cut Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Fortress Biotech from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FBIO

Fortress Biotech Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Fortress Biotech

Shares of FBIO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.75. The company had a trading volume of 180,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,828. The company has a market capitalization of $48.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.81. Fortress Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $2.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 22,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops dermatology, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology products in the United States. The company markets dermatology products, such as Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne; Amzeeq for severe acne vulgaris; Zilxi, a topical foam; Exelderm cream and solution for topical use; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Luxamend; sulconazole nitrate cream and solution for tinea cruris and tinea corporis; and doxycycline hyclate tablet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.