17,730 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Acquired by Natural Investments LLC

Natural Investments LLC purchased a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,730 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $642,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,987,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,384,000. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 25,835 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 5,745.9% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 8,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on NIKE from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on NIKE from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

NIKE Stock Down 2.9 %

NIKE stock opened at $76.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.62 and a fifty-two week high of $102.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.09.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. NIKE’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.65 per share, for a total transaction of $191,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,989.95. This represents a 7.84 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $12,361,581.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares in the company, valued at $65,301,708.56. This trade represents a 15.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

