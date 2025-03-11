Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Parker Investment Management LLC

Parker Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 0.7% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,494,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,222,539,000 after acquiring an additional 501,703 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39,912.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,232,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $766,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,688 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,188,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $697,221,000 after purchasing an additional 26,845 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,903,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 311.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 674,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,585,000 after buying an additional 510,798 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $550.07 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $478.25 and a 1-year high of $648.76. The company has a market cap of $76.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $618.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $607.09.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

