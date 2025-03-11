AT&T (NYSE:T) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.48 or higher for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53. AT&T also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.97-2.07 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.74.

Shares of T opened at $27.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.90. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $15.94 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The stock has a market cap of $195.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. Analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.50%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AT&T stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

