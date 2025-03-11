CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Position Increased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CSX by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,250,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,840,117,000 after acquiring an additional 455,258 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,906,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,407,087,000 after acquiring an additional 190,346 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,956,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,345,000 after acquiring an additional 299,536 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CSX by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,350,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $753,507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 10.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,612,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $539,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $30.65 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $30.55 and a twelve month high of $38.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $58.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.61.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

