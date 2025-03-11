PLAYSTUDIOS’s (MYPS) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Macquarie cut PLAYSTUDIOS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.63.

MYPS traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,680. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.69. The firm has a market cap of $175.80 million, a PE ratio of -7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.81. PLAYSTUDIOS has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $3.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 713,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,159 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares in the last quarter. Williams & Novak LLC grew its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 10,130 shares during the period. 37.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games.

