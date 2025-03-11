Roth Mkm Increases CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO) Price Target to $15.00

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Roth Mkm from $7.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CRVO. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on CervoMed from $65.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of CervoMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CervoMed in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Brookline Capital Management downgraded shares of CervoMed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CervoMed in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CervoMed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

CervoMed Trading Down 8.8 %

Institutional Trading of CervoMed

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVO traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,974. CervoMed has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.31.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CervoMed in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CervoMed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of CervoMed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of CervoMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CervoMed by 251.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 10,352 shares in the last quarter. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CervoMed Company Profile

CervoMed Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. Its lead drug candidate is neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, frontotemporal dementia, and ischemic stroke recovery.

