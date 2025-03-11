BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $5.76, but opened at $6.07. BigCommerce shares last traded at $6.34, with a volume of 129,272 shares.

Specifically, Director Ellen F. Siminoff acquired 177,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $1,176,329.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 253,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,131.12. This trade represents a 232.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BIGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays lowered BigCommerce from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day moving average is $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.18 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.13.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.65% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $87.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 1.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,932,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,859,000 after acquiring an additional 35,016 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BigCommerce by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,457,000 after purchasing an additional 611,811 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,611,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,428,000 after acquiring an additional 661,688 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,363,000 after buying an additional 21,105 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 16,561 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

