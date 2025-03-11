iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $363.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $403.70 and a 200 day moving average of $391.74. The company has a market capitalization of $94.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $315.24 and a 1 year high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

