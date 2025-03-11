North American Construction Group Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (TSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 13th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.
North American Construction Group stock opened at C$22.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.16. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of C$22.68 and a 12 month high of C$34.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$614.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59.
In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 6,209 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.60, for a total transaction of C$196,204.40. Corporate insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.
