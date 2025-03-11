North American Construction Group Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (TSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 13th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.

North American Construction Group stock opened at C$22.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.16. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of C$22.68 and a 12 month high of C$34.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$614.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59.

In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 6,209 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.60, for a total transaction of C$196,204.40. Corporate insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NOA shares. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James raised shares of North American Construction Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC raised North American Construction Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.13.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

