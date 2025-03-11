O Dell Group LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBIT. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 34.8% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 11,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the third quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the third quarter worth about $558,000.
iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Down 9.1 %
Shares of IBIT opened at $44.91 on Tuesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $61.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.45.
iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile
The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.
