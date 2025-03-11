QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,126 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Loop Capital began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.32.

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $130,073.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,596.63. This trade represents a 61.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.82, for a total transaction of $523,308.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,374,385.96. This trade represents a 5.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,955 shares of company stock valued at $4,847,350 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $154.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $171.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $149.43 and a twelve month high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

