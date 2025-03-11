Cooke & Bieler LP Makes New $73.09 Million Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 656,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $73,091,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,411,205 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,001,454,000 after buying an additional 114,701 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 140,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,687,000 after buying an additional 13,339 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 85,187 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,486,000 after buying an additional 9,967 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $15,125,000. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,361,792 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $374,336,000 after purchasing an additional 422,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.64.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,870.70. This represents a 15.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIS stock opened at $103.14 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $83.91 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $186.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.15 and its 200-day moving average is $104.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

