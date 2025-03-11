Promising Ecommerce Stocks To Watch Now – March 10th

Walmart, Colgate-Palmolive, W.W. Grainger, GameStop, and Carter’s are the five Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks refer to the shares of companies that primarily generate revenue through online retail activities, selling goods and services via digital platforms. These companies leverage technology to facilitate transactions, optimize supply chains, and reach a broad consumer base, reflecting the growing trend toward digital shopping environments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT traded down $4.71 on Monday, hitting $87.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,323,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,695,273. The company has a market capitalization of $698.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $58.56 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $1.29 on Monday, reaching $98.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,983,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,141,655. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $79.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $85.32 and a twelve month high of $109.30.

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

NYSE GWW traded up $5.71 on Monday, hitting $1,013.42. 185,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,140. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $874.98 and a 1-year high of $1,227.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,054.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,076.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

NYSE:GME traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.34. 4,140,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,375,191. GameStop has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $64.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.55 and a 200 day moving average of $25.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 124.38 and a beta of -0.29.

Carter’s (CRI)

Carter’s, Inc. engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

NYSE:CRI traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.36. 1,499,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,355. Carter’s has a 12 month low of $39.89 and a 12 month high of $88.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.90 and a 200 day moving average of $57.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.24.

