Top Video Game Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 10th

Walmart, Target, TKO Group, Take-Two Interactive Software, Five Below, Dolby Laboratories, and Funko are the seven Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks are shares in companies that develop, publish, or distribute video games and related entertainment products. These stocks allow investors to gain exposure to the dynamic gaming industry, which is often influenced by factors such as technological innovation, shifting consumer trends, and competitive market pressures. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT stock traded down $4.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.57. 20,417,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,683,924. Walmart has a 52-week low of $58.56 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $703.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.44.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of Target stock traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.01. 4,053,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,944,805. Target has a 12 month low of $112.10 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The company has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.05 and a 200-day moving average of $141.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94.

TKO Group (TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Shares of NYSE TKO traded down $1.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $141.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,373,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -336.66 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. TKO Group has a 12 month low of $79.32 and a 12 month high of $179.09.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

NASDAQ TTWO traded down $3.82 on Monday, reaching $200.51. 959,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,775,287. The company has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $135.24 and a 12 month high of $218.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.68.

Five Below (FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

NASDAQ FIVE traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,008,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,608. Five Below has a 1-year low of $64.87 and a 1-year high of $209.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.04.

Dolby Laboratories (DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

NYSE DLB traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.73. 232,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,225. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.01. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $66.35 and a 1 year high of $89.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.15.

Funko (FNKO)

Funko, Inc., a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

FNKO stock traded down $1.19 on Monday, reaching $7.78. The company had a trading volume of 871,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,295. Funko has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $14.65. The company has a market cap of $421.17 million, a P/E ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average is $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.96.

