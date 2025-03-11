Gables Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Gables Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $68.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.50. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $76.06. The company has a market cap of $88.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 54.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Mondelez International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDLZ

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.