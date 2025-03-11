Promising Renewable Energy Stocks To Research – March 10th

Quanta Services, Southern, WEC Energy Group, Bank of New York Mellon, and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras are the five Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are shares of companies that generate income through the production, distribution, or development of clean energy sources like wind, solar, geothermal, and hydropower. These stocks offer investors the opportunity to support and benefit from the global shift toward sustainable, eco-friendly energy while potentially enjoying financial growth as the market expands. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

NYSE:PWR traded down $12.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $233.39. 1,451,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,745,036. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $301.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.31. Quanta Services has a one year low of $227.11 and a one year high of $365.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PWR

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Shares of Southern stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,598,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,242,575. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.00. Southern has a 12-month low of $67.53 and a 12-month high of $94.45. The company has a market cap of $102.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SO

WEC Energy Group (WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,281,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,061. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.58. WEC Energy Group has a 12-month low of $77.47 and a 12-month high of $110.16. The company has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WEC

Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,556,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,233,831. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $60.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $52.64 and a 1 year high of $90.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BK

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Shares of NYSE:PBR traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.72. The stock had a trading volume of 9,031,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,771,332. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $81.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.39. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $17.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PBR

Featured Articles