Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 2,704 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $19,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $1,528,949,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 4,447.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 584,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $262,989,000 after acquiring an additional 572,040 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 56,562.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 315,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,884,000 after acquiring an additional 315,053 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,454,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,358,848,000 after acquiring an additional 198,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 723,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $325,455,000 after acquiring an additional 165,353 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of MSI opened at $415.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $453.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $460.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $329.70 and a 52 week high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.88.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

