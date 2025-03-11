Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 212,509 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 16,218 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $12,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 15,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Argentarii LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $458,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $36,427,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,520,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $377,651,000 after acquiring an additional 272,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.60.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $49.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.09. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. Equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

