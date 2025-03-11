Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on KSS. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $13.00 to $11.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.84.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kohl’s

Kohl’s Price Performance

Shares of KSS opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.08. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $29.60.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.23. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Kohl’s

In related news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 3,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $53,769.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,928.55. The trade was a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kohl’s

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 151.8% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 66,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 40,238 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 253,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 91,590 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 149.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,572,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,671,000 after acquiring an additional 9,925,878 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 451,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 59,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.