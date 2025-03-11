Cornerstone Advisors LLC Purchases 500 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.0% of Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $25,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 165,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,991,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 13,547 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 10,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbend Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MA opened at $535.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $428.86 and a 12 month high of $582.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $545.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $521.61. The firm has a market cap of $488.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.11. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.47% and a net margin of 45.71%. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.89%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $595.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mastercard from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Mastercard from $618.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.11.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

