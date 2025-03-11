United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.3-$31.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.10 billion. United Natural Foods also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.700-0.900 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UNFI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.40.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $25.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $34.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.95.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in United Natural Foods stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

(Get Free Report)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.