Guess? (NYSE:GES) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at UBS Group

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at UBS Group from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.57% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Guess? from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE GES traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.66. 167,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,055. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.95. The company has a market cap of $548.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Guess? has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $33.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Guess? during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Guess? in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? in the fourth quarter worth $798,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guess? by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,159,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,299,000 after buying an additional 713,666 shares in the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

