NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) CFO Daniel P. Donlan Buys 1,000 Shares

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) CFO Daniel P. Donlan acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $15,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,640.30. The trade was a 6.72 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE NTST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,800. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.96 and a beta of 0.99. NETSTREIT Corp. has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is currently -525.00%.
NTST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Capital One Financial began coverage on NETSTREIT in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on NETSTREIT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of NETSTREIT from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.
NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.
