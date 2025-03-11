Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on EQH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Equitable from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Equitable from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Equitable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Equitable from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

NYSE EQH traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $49.84. 416,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,413,536. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.13 and a 200 day moving average of $47.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Equitable has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $56.00.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Equitable had a return on equity of 85.70% and a net margin of 10.51%. As a group, analysts expect that Equitable will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $369,163.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,776,023.24. The trade was a 6.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $1,419,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 639,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,275,514.09. This trade represents a 4.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,698 shares of company stock valued at $6,534,234. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the third quarter valued at $587,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Equitable by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 908,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,191,000 after acquiring an additional 153,457 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 7.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,117,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,001,000 after purchasing an additional 148,180 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC grew its position in Equitable by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 752,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,476,000 after purchasing an additional 78,725 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

