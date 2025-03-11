J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) EVP Sells $194,004.00 in Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $194,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,282.74. This trade represents a 6.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT traded down $2.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.58. The stock had a trading volume of 47,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,575. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.12 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,289,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $566,944,000 after buying an additional 19,826 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,419,000 after buying an additional 12,040 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 190,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,861,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Finally, Abound Wealth Management increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 145,850.0% during the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 2,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JBHT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.84.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JBHT

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.