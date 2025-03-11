Donaldson Capital Management LLC Acquires 174,905 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 211.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,905 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $28.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.14. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.