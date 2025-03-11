Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Holdings Boosted by Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 216,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,649 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 4.4% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $15,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $439,341,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,037,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,687,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,550 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,082.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,430,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,588 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9,287.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,826,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 86.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,008,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,233 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

BND opened at $73.34 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $75.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.21.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

