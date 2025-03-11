Volkswagen (OTC:VWAGY) and Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Financial Review

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) and Volkswagen (OTC:VWAGY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Gogoro has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Volkswagen has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Gogoro alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Gogoro and Volkswagen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gogoro -39.69% -53.23% -15.73% Volkswagen 3.77% 6.35% 1.96%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

15.9% of Gogoro shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Gogoro shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Gogoro and Volkswagen”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gogoro $310.52 million 0.38 -$123.25 million ($0.45) -0.88 Volkswagen $348.78 billion 0.17 $17.97 billion $2.64 4.56

Volkswagen has higher revenue and earnings than Gogoro. Gogoro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Volkswagen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Gogoro and Volkswagen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gogoro 0 2 0 0 2.00 Volkswagen 0 0 0 0 0.00

Gogoro presently has a consensus target price of $0.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.63%. Given Gogoro’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gogoro is more favorable than Volkswagen.

Summary

Volkswagen beats Gogoro on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gogoro

(Get Free Report)

Gogoro Inc. provides battery swapping services in Taiwan, India, and internationally. It also develops Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers. In addition, the company offers battery swapping technology in the form of hardware, software, and service, including Gogoro Smart Batteries, GoStation, Gogoro Network Software & Battery Management Systems, Smartscooter, GoReward, and related components and kits. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Taipei, Taiwan.

About Volkswagen

(Get Free Report)

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts. The Commercial Vehicles segment develops, produces, and sells trucks and buses; and offers parts and related services. The Power Engineering segment offers large-bore diesel engines, turbomachinery, special gear units, and propulsion components. The Financial Services segment provides dealer and customer financing, leasing, banking and insurance, fleet management, and mobility services. The company also offers motorcycles. It provides its products under the Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Audi, Â?KODA, SEAT, Bentley, Porsche, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Scania, MAN, Lamborghini, Ducati, and Bugatti brands. Volkswagen AG was incorporated in 1937 and is based in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen AG operates as a subsidiary of Porsche Automobil Holding SE.

Receive News & Ratings for Gogoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.