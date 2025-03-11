Fairway Wealth LLC Has $1.99 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Fairway Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.8% of Fairway Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Fairway Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $82.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $73.91 and a twelve month high of $84.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.