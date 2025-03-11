Fairway Wealth LLC Buys 193 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Fairway Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,012,000. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO opened at $257.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $271.13 and a 200-day moving average of $268.84. The company has a market capitalization of $218.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $234.18 and a fifty-two week high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.