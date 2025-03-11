Tobyn David Shannan Sells 430 Shares of Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Stock

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) Director Tobyn David Shannan sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$135.62, for a total transaction of C$58,318.61.

Shopify stock traded up C$2.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$136.21. 193,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,008,340. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of C$72.36 and a 52 week high of C$183.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of C$126.85 billion, a PE ratio of 61.67, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$160.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$138.39.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital downgraded shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$120.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Shopify from C$100.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Shopify from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

