Growth Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 10th

Novo Nordisk A/S, Blackstone, BlackRock, Apollo Global Management, Welltower, Prologis, and Ventas are the seven Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares in companies that are expected to grow at an above-average rate compared to others in the market. Investors often choose these stocks for their potential to deliver substantial capital gains, though they usually come with higher volatility and risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Shares of NVO traded down $7.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,383,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,334,711. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.91 and its 200-day moving average is $104.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $77.82 and a 52-week high of $148.15.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

NYSE:BX traded down $5.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.19. 2,933,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,294,936. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.67. Blackstone has a 12-month low of $115.82 and a 12-month high of $200.96.

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $29.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $917.82. 420,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,022. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $994.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $985.86. The stock has a market cap of $142.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $745.55 and a 1 year high of $1,084.22.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

APO stock traded down $7.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $125.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,764,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,533,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.64. The stock has a market cap of $71.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $95.11 and a 52-week high of $189.49.

Welltower (WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

NYSE:WELL traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $145.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,231,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.99 and its 200-day moving average is $132.86. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $87.87 and a fifty-two week high of $158.55. The firm has a market cap of $93.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Prologis (PLD)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Shares of PLD stock traded down $0.98 on Monday, hitting $118.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,374,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,784,794. The firm has a market cap of $110.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. Prologis has a twelve month low of $100.82 and a twelve month high of $135.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ventas (VTR)

Ventas Inc. (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Ventas stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,285,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,446. The company has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 356.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.37. Ventas has a 12-month low of $41.45 and a 12-month high of $71.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.15 and its 200-day moving average is $62.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

