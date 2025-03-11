Morling Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 667 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth about $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 56.6% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $233.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $287.32 and a 200-day moving average of $285.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.51 and a 12-month high of $328.99. The company has a market capitalization of $64.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 29.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on CDNS

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 4,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.03, for a total value of $1,305,342.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,248 shares in the company, valued at $9,038,509.44. This trade represents a 12.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 5,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.04, for a total transaction of $1,799,916.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,987,930.96. This represents a 9.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,416 shares of company stock worth $33,504,126 over the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.