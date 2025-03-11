Cornerstone Advisors LLC Increases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $103.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.15 and a 200 day moving average of $104.24. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $83.91 and a twelve month high of $123.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,870.70. This trade represents a 15.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.64.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

