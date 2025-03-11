Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Given New $170.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FNV. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.86.

NYSE FNV traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.38. 72,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,946. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of $111.98 and a 1-year high of $150.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.30. The company has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.93, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.73.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.33 million. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 55.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at $237,643,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,959,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $582,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,358 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 246.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,164,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,796,000 after purchasing an additional 828,166 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,948,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $934,106,000 after purchasing an additional 711,591 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,284,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,530,000 after purchasing an additional 556,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

