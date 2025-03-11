SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Makes New $1.79 Million Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 19,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 197,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,169,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 13,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $511,000. Finally, Clare Market Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $76.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.39 and a 200-day moving average of $76.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $156.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.06%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $162,258.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. This trade represents a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.85.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

