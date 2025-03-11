Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $91.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $78.27 and a 1-year high of $99.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.60.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

