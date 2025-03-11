VERITY Wealth Advisors Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

VERITY Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $91.53 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.60. The firm has a market cap of $99.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

